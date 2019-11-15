Water supply disruptions in Central Division

Parts of the Central Division are without water supply this morning.
The Water Authority of Fiji confirms the disruption occurred around 5am due to low levels at their reservoirs.
WAF says they are investigating and will be able to provide more clarifications later.
It is not known which areas are affected and WAF confirms no public notice has been issued as yet.
