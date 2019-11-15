Water Safety to be a priority: Rova

Fiji Swimming has expressed disappointment that water safety rules are not being followed by parents as they are leaving their children unsupervised.

This follows the recent spate of drowning cases of 24 children.

Fiji swimming president Ben Rova says parents need to take care of their children, especially during the festive seasons.

Article continues after advertisement

“Take care during this festive season and if you do have the opportunity come and attend one of the swimming courses or one of the clubs that’s running this swim safe program so that people can better understand safety in the water.”

Fijians are urged to be vigilant and take necessary safety precautions when out for a picnic or any water-related activities today.

The Fiji Police Force confirms 43 people have drowned so far this year, while the figure stood at 41 in 2019.