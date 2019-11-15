Water rates under review after 20 years

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has received a submission from Water Authority of Fiji to review the current water rates.

In their submission, WAF has highlighted that the current rate stands at 15 cents for every 1000 litres of water, one of the lowest in the world.

It said that this rate has not been reviewed for over 20 years adding the last change was in 1999 when rates were adjusted for VAT change.

Article continues after advertisement

FCCC CEO, Joel Abraham says a major part of such an exercise will be national public consultations where teams will visit areas around the country to hold sessions and receive input from Fijians.

Abraham says they will also allow Fijians to give submissions online and by phone to ensure everyone gets a chance to have their voice heard.

He reiterated that as the sole competition and consumer regulator in Fiji, FCCC regulate monopolies to ensure that they do not abuse their market position.

Abraham says in line with the review process, WAF has made a submission with a cost of service report compiled by the ADB.

He says it is imperative in any review exercise that FCCC takes into account the views of both Fijians and WAF to make a fair decision.