News

Water pumps switched on

Water authority of fiji
August 30, 2020 8:00 pm
Source: Water Authority of Fiji

After working non stop, teams from Water Authority of Fiji have replaced the damaged ATS and raw water pumps have been switched on.

Raw water is now being pumped into the Waila water treatment plant for treatment before treated water is then pumped to service reservoirs before it is reticulated to customers.

WAF will now work to restore water to all impacted areas, a process that may take several days for elevated areas.

Article continues after advertisement

Fijians are urged to remain patient and call 5777 for water carting services.

