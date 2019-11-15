Water projects to help livelihoods in rural areas

More than 60 water projects have been implemented in rural communities across all four divisions in the current financial year.

The projects were completed under the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development’s Self-Help Programme (SHP).

Of these, 26 were implemented in the Northern Division, 24 in the Western Division, 13 in the Central and 2 in the Eastern Division.

Access to safe and clean drinking water for all Fijians is a critical issue as this is stipulated under the Bill of Rights of the Fijian Constitution.

The water projects carried out by the Ministry comprised of water pump projects, village water projects, provision of water tanks and others.

These projects were undertaken in line with the intentions of the Government to ensure all Fijians in rural areas have the same level of access to essential services and economic opportunities as anywhere else in the country.

It is also aligned with Government’s commitment in its 5 –Year and 20-Year National Development Plan to ensure that at least 90 per cent of the population has access to clean and safe water.

Speaking at the recent commissioning of the Mataniwai Village water project in Macuata, Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Inia Seruiratu reiterated that every Fijian deserved to have access to clean water drinking sources.

Such projects will also help reduce the risks of water borne diseases that can be fatal such as leptospirosis.

Seruiratu has also assured that Fijians in rural areas would not be exempt from the intentions of the Government through allocations for the Self-Help Programme.

The Ministry intends to continue with similar projects in the next financial year.