News

Water project progressing in Sawanikula and Waibasaga Village

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 14, 2021 2:50 pm

Water work projects to improve water supply to Sawanikula Village will commence next year.

Water Authority of Fiji Chief Operating Officer, Seru Soderberg, says that Sawanikula Village is covered as part of WAF’s outsourced projects.

Soderberg says due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the project was initially delayed adding that now while they have already engaged an external contractor, work still cannot proceed until the contract has been finalised and handed over.

Article continues after advertisement

He says once the project commences, barring any major weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances that may delay works, they are estimating a timeline of at least 16 weeks for completion.

Soderberg says in the case of Waibasaga Village, their teams have not yet received any request for a survey to be conducted from the village and neither are we aware of the residents facing any issues.

He adds that they do, however, encourage the residents to raise and highlight the issue to the Roko Tui’s Office or the Provincial Administrator’s Office first – which is the proper channel to follow with regard to requests for developments within a respective area – who will then pass it on to their teams.

Soderberg is reminding members of the public that for the rural projects, WAF is only an implementing agency and the operation and maintenance of the facilities is the responsibility of the individual water committees.

