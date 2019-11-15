Water project commissioned for Draumasi

The struggle of accessing water is now a thing of the past for the farming community of Draumasi in Tavua.

This follows the Government’s intervention through the completion of the gravity fed Irrigation Water Source Project by the Ministry of Waterways and Environment.

While commissioning water project yesterday in Draumasi, Minister responsible, Dr. Mahendra Reddy said the now-completed project would cater to the water needs of the farming communities, which has been an issue plaguing the community and one which was brought up on numerous occasions due to prolonged dry spells experienced in the area.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr. Reddy said the assistance was provided to specifically address the issue of drought which often hindered farming activities in the community.

He reiterated that providing access to water remained a key priority for the Fijian Government to ensure the continued development of such isolated communities and the country as a whole.

The project is an investment of more than $22 000.

The water source is expected to boost farming activities for the settlement and benefit more than thirty households, determining the sustenance of livelihoods through food/agriculture production, socio-economic development, and environmental protection (preserving ecosystems).

Meanwhile, a total of one-hundred trees were also planted at the water source to foster the improvement of biodiversity within the area.























