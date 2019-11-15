Water project benefits Mataniwai villagers

After 15 years of consistent water supply problems, villagers of Mataniwai and the surrounding settlements and farms are once again receiving water straight inside their homes.

A problem with the main reservoir prevented the supply of water to the communities over the years, coupled with piping damages.

With a $16,000 injection from the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development, the issues were repaired commencing January this year.

Yesterday, Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Inia Seruiratu commissioned the project, which is now benefitting over 500 individuals.

“Water is a basic need and of course it’s consistent with government’s policy of looking after every Fijian. We all deserve to have good water drinking sources so people in the rural areas are not exempted from this intention of government”.

Village Headman Sailosi Tuidrokadroka says due to the problems they had before, water supply was intermittent but now, they have access to water 24/7.

He spoke on behalf of the villagers to thank government for its assistance and support.