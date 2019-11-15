Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Water project benefits Mataniwai villagers

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
June 12, 2020 5:54 am
Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Inia Seruiratu

After 15 years of consistent water supply problems, villagers of Mataniwai and the surrounding settlements and farms are once again receiving water straight inside their homes.

A problem with the main reservoir prevented the supply of water to the communities over the years, coupled with piping damages.

With a $16,000 injection from the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development, the issues were repaired commencing January this year.

Article continues after advertisement

Yesterday, Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Inia Seruiratu commissioned the project, which is now benefitting over 500 individuals.

“Water is a basic need and of course it’s consistent with government’s policy of looking after every Fijian. We all deserve to have good water drinking sources so people in the rural areas are not exempted from this intention of government”.

Village Headman Sailosi Tuidrokadroka says due to the problems they had before, water supply was intermittent but now, they have access to water 24/7.

He spoke on behalf of the villagers to thank government for its assistance and support.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.