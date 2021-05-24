Water levels decreasing in Labasa: WAF

Raw water levels at Nasealevu and Navau in Labasa are decreasing due to the current dry season and Fijians are being advised to use water responsibly.

The Water Authority of Fiji says this may affect their ability to produce sufficient amounts of clean water for customers in the North.

Those living in elevated areas are being advised to expect low water pressure during peak hours, as valve operations are scheduled to take place in certain areas.

Fijians are also urged to practice preparedness, and at all times, store sufficient water to last at least three days.

WAF is also encouraging people to invest in storage containers or water tanks for storage and backup water supply, during any unplanned disruptions.