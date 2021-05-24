Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Arrests for blatant disregard of COVID measures|Villages in Kadavu urged to follow COVID-19 protocols|Kadavu villagers on high alert|More businesses expected to re-open in Suva|RFMF caters meals for 300 personnel|46 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the Eastern Division|Certain COVID-19 measures in place for Kadavu|15 COVID-19 patients in critical condition|Ministry closely monitoring Nabouwalu containment zone|Fiji considers Pfizer vaccine for children|Commissioner tells officers to toughen up|MoH recruits in-house counsellor|Vaccination key for tourism: Maharaj|Herd immunity needed to reduce possibilities of new variant|Eight more deaths, 781 new infections|MOH receives medical equipment donation from WHO|Containment zone to be established in Kadavu|Nine COVID patients in critical condition|MoH assisting in funeral arrangements|Hesitancy contributes to patients becoming severely ill|Ministry ready to assist Fijians in maritime islands|Some COVID-19 patient can donate blood|PCDF helps Wainibuka farmers|Kadavu COVID patient dead, Ministry starts investigation|Suspected case of COVID-19 in Kadavu|
Full Coverage

News

Water levels decreasing in Labasa: WAF

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
August 21, 2021 4:40 pm

Raw water levels at Nasealevu and Navau in Labasa are decreasing due to the current dry season and Fijians are being advised to use water responsibly.

The Water Authority of Fiji says this may affect their ability to produce sufficient amounts of clean water for customers in the North.

Those living in elevated areas are being advised to expect low water pressure during peak hours, as valve operations are scheduled to take place in certain areas.

Article continues after advertisement

Fijians are also urged to practice preparedness, and at all times, store sufficient water to last at least three days.

WAF is also encouraging people to invest in storage containers or water tanks for storage and backup water supply, during any unplanned disruptions.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.