Water level rises in the Ba River

People living in flood-prone areas of the Western division have been urged to move to higher grounds.

The National Disaster Management Office says heavy rain and flooding continue to be experienced in most parts of the division particularly in the Ba area.

The water level in the Ba River continues to rise.

Meanwhile, Draiba crossing in Navosa remains underwater.

Residents in flood-prone areas are advised to contact Police on 917 and NFA on 910 for evacuation assistance.

The Fiji Meteorological Service has issued a heavy rain warning for the Northern and Viti Levu, Yasawa, and the Mamanuca Group.