Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Water level at Vaturu Dam critical says WAF

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
December 24, 2019 11:00 am
The water level at the Vaturu Dam is critically low.

The water level at the Vaturu Dam is critically low.

The Water Authority says this is due to the dry spell that is affecting the Western division.

Chief Executive, Barry Omundson says the dam supplies water to Nadi and Lautoka residents.

Article continues after advertisement

He says due to the lack of rainfall, they’re also experiencing a low inflow of raw water from the Vaturu Dam to the Nagado Water Treatment Plant

In an effort to maintain treated water levels at service reservoirs, the CEO says WAF will be carrying out operational works which is part of their ‘Level 1 Water Restriction’

The Authority is urging Fijians to conserve water this holiday season.

WAF says it’s paramount that every household stores up to two to three days of water supply for any emergency use.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.