Water level at Vaturu Dam critical says WAF

The water level at the Vaturu Dam is critically low.

The Water Authority says this is due to the dry spell that is affecting the Western division.

Chief Executive, Barry Omundson says the dam supplies water to Nadi and Lautoka residents.

He says due to the lack of rainfall, they’re also experiencing a low inflow of raw water from the Vaturu Dam to the Nagado Water Treatment Plant

In an effort to maintain treated water levels at service reservoirs, the CEO says WAF will be carrying out operational works which is part of their ‘Level 1 Water Restriction’

The Authority is urging Fijians to conserve water this holiday season.

WAF says it’s paramount that every household stores up to two to three days of water supply for any emergency use.