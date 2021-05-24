Water is safe to drink WAF says

The Water Authority of Fiji is reassuring members of the public that tap water is still safe to drink.

This statement comes after reports of acidic rain and the presence of volcanic ash in the atmosphere following the recent volcanic eruption in Tonga over the weekend.

WAF states that tap water goes through rigorous processing at water treatment plants. The pH levels of water are carefully adjusted to ensure that any changes caused to the water are taken care of and the water is safe for human consumption.

However, those who have their water supplied through rural and rainwater harvesting schemes are strongly advised to carefully cover their drinking water sources and store clean drinking water safely.

This is because such systems do not go through the water treatment processes offered by the water treatment plants.