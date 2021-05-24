Water disruptions for greater Suva area for two weeks

People living in the greater Suva area and areas along Princes Road can expect to face water disruptions for the next two weeks.

The Water Authority of Fiji says people in the Central division will face low water pressure while some will be without water during this time.

It says this is due to certain reservoirs not recovering well to their healthy operational levels.

Although water carting services will be provided to residents living in this area people are being advised to prepare accordingly and to store water.

Water carting trucks are on standby and can be requested in case of an emergency by calling shortcode 5777.

Areas affected with low pressure include Makoi, Nepani, Nadawa, Rati Dovi Road, Dibulu, Lokia, Davuilevu Nakasi, Koronivia, CCC & No Inflow to Tovata, Kalabu, Nasinu, Flagstaff.

Kalivetau, Veitata, Tovata Road, Qaranivalu, Caubati Koro, Daniva, Niubalavu, Raikiwai, Niuvula, Niusawa Lane, Tacirua East, Cunningham, Khalsa Rd.

Ratu Sukuna Road, Queen Elizabeth Drive, Muanikau Road, Laucala Bay Road, McGregor road, Domain road, Victoria Parade from Sukuna Park to Nasese, Amy Street, Johnson Street, Spring Street, High Street, Stewart Street, Brown Street.

All settlements feeding on the Kalabu Reservoir will be without water.

These areas are Valelevu, Caqiri, Nawanawa, Koka, Kinoya road, Vasant Lal Vesivesi, Yasiyasi.

Areas in Nasinu that may experience both low Pressure to no are Kinoya, Caubati, Manohan, Center Point, Laucala beach, Nokonoko, Koka, Kinoya road, Vasant Lal, Fletcher, Mukta Ben, Vesivesi Road, Bryce Road, PRB Raiwai, Nairai Road, Lees Road.

Wrong Turn, Sakoca, Upper Khalsa, Tacirua Hts, Nagatugatu Residents next to Reservoir, Tamavua Koro, Upper Ragg, Deovji St, Tacirua Bus, Amputch St, Princess Road.Seventh Day Church Dokanaisuva to Tacirua Fijian School, Vunuleba Settlement.

Colo-i-Suva reservoir:

All feeding from Colo-i-Suva – Naisogo, Colo-i-Suva Crest Chicken, Princess Road, Marshall Road, Taqairua, Vunikawai, Uluibeka, Colanaivau, Valesasa, Naitaqiri Nillgrey.