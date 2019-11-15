Home

Water disruption in greater Suva caused by blockages: WAF

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 3, 2021 7:52 am

While water disruption in the greater Suva area is becoming a norm, the reason for the lack of supply in the past few days has now been attributed to blockages.

The Water Authority says due to blockages at a cascade, there were low water levels at the Savura Pump Station causing disruption to water supply in the greater Suva area for several days now.

In a statement, WAF says heavy rains in the Naitasiri highlands had caused turbidity in the water and blockages at the Cascade Weir, resulting in low levels at the Savura Pump Station causing the raw water pumps to trip off.

Article continues after advertisement

It says due to high flow at the cascade weir, WAF ground teams were unable to attend to the issue and remove the blockages until yesterday morning when water levels receded.

The blockages resulted in zero inflow from the Savura Pump Station, resulting in a reduced overall inflow of raw water into the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant.

WAF ground teams removed the blockages at the Cascade after 10am yesterday, however, water levels at the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant are critical and it’s already impacting Lami and Delanivesi areas down to Togalevu.

WAF says areas in upper Samabula, Pathik, and Mead Road are now experiencing low pressure to no water.

Water carting trucks have been deployed to affected areas.

WAF is urging Fijians to always store at least two to three days of clean drinking water in case of emergencies like this.

