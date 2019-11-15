Water disruption expected for greater Suva area

Fijians living in the greater Suva area have been urged to store water for at least three days.

The Water Authority says there is a malfunction in one of the pumps at the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant causing the disruption.

The WAF teams are already working on this and will continue to work throughout the night.

There is no time frame as to when water supply will normalize.

In a statement the Authority says heavy rains in the highlands have caused turbidity in the water, resulting in soil and into water filters, reducing the production volume at the plant.

Affected areas include: Tacirua and Nagatugatu – Sakoca, Wrong turn, Tacirua Heights, Upper Khalsa Road, Princess Road from Khalsa Road junction to Bureta Street, including Upper Ragg, Upper Tamavua and areas of

Samabula. Dokanisuva and Colo-i-Suva – from Naisogo to Khalsa Road junction along Princess Road. Tamavua Reservoir – Elevated areas in Lami including Delanivesi, parts of Qauia Road, Panoramic, Osonabukete, Beniveli, Uduya Point, Waiqanake.

Water carting trucks will be active through the impacted areas and customers have been advised to call 5777 to request carting services and other enquiries.