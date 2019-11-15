Water disruption continues to affect residents

For residents in Tacirua in Suva, water cuts are now into its third day with their taps running dry.

Resident Mehzabeen Azam says the unplanned shut down by the Water Authority as a result of a burst water main initially affected them on Friday morning.

Three days later and there is still no water supply to their home and the surrounding households.

“We couldn’t do any washing, we had to take all our clothes to all our family’s place to do the washing and the kids we had to take them to bath outside, and from the last three days, we couldn’t even cook properly. We have been eating out.”

To make matters worse, Azam claims they have not had any water carting trucks servicing the area.

Meanwhile, WAF says of the thousands of Fijians affected in the Suva Nausori corridor, around five percent of affected areas still don’t have a normalized water supply.

The Authority in a statement yesterday said water was to be fully restored by 6am today however this is not the case as restoration works are taking more time than expected.

Many Fijians have taken to social media to vent their frustration over the water disruptions with WAF highlighting that they continue to work around the clock to normalize supply.