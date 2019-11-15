Water disruption affects thousands of Fijian

Thousands of people along the Suva – Nausori corridor woke up to no water supply this morning.

FBC News has been receiving calls this morning that there have been no water trucks visiting affected areas despite the Water Authority of Fiji saying that trucks are on standby.

Residents in affected areas are complaining that they haven’t been able to send children to school, others are late to work while some families have not been able to prepare meals.

Article continues after advertisement

Questions are being raised on why there has been no water carting to affected areas since the disruption began late yesterday.

A burst in the main pipe which feeds treated water from the Waila Treatment Plant to the Wainibuku main distribution reservoir is being repaired with WAF engineers still on site.

Officials from the Water Authority have not responded to calls from FBC News this morning.

The repair is anticipated to be completed tomorrow and water restoration will normalize by 6am.

WAF says water carting trucks are on standby to service the affected areas, however, from public reaction, it seems many areas have not been visited by a water truck since the water cuts began.

Affected areas include:

Areas feeding from Wainibuku Reservoir:

Naulu, Nakasi, Wainibuku Road, Davuilevu, Dibulu, Koronivia, Nepani, Nadawa, Ratu Dovi Road, Nadera, Narere, Navosai, Omkar Road.

Areas feeding from Tovata Reservoir:

Makoi Road, Kalokalo Crescent, Tuirara, Tovata as well as elevated areas of Wainibuku to the Suva Corridor.

Nagatugatu, Tacirua, Upper Namadi and parts of Tamavua, Dokanaisuva, Sakoca and Colo-i-suva.

Areas feeding from Nasinu Reservoir:

Laucala Beach, Raiwaqa, Raiwai, Caubati, and Kinoya.

Areas feeding from Flagstaff Reservoir:

Fletcher Road, Lower Raiwaqa, Lower Raiwai, Domain, Muanikau, Nasese, Nasova, Flagstaff, Victoria Parade, and Knolly Street.

Areas feeding from Kalabu Reservoir:

Nasole, Nadera, and areas in Valelevu.