Water delivery to mass populated area a challenge

The Water Authority of Fiji has clarified they have enough contractors to provide water carting services during unplanned water shutdown, but they struggle with water delivery to mass populated areas.

FBC News approached the Authority’s Chief Executive Barry Omundson on this matter as there were numerous complaints on water carting services during the recent water shutdown along the Suva-Nausori corridor.

The Authority says they own a few water carting trucks that provide water carting services when the need arise and they also rely on their outsourced contractors to help them.

“We only have a couple internally and they go all the time but generally there are tens and twenties of our outsourced contractors we used regularly and they do a very good job, but you can realize when you have a system as big as the Suva system and the number of people that needs water, everyone wants the water straight away, which is fair enough so that water cut, people do their very best to supply water.”

Omundson says one of the major causes of water shutdown is the aging infrastructure.

The Water Authority of Fiji is urging the public to always store water to help them during unplanned water shutdown.