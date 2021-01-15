Water cuts since end of last year say residents

Fijians living in the greater Suva area claim they have been facing water cuts since November last year.

Residents of Sakoca, Tacirua and Samabula have told FBC News that despite lodging complaints and grievances with the Water Authority of Fiji, no action has been taken.

Sakoca resident Rag Ram says that with thousands affected, people are losing faith in WAF.

“We have been experiencing this issue for the past five months. This mostly happens at night. Most working people who knock off late are unable to take their shower.”

Another resident Rudra Nand claims they have been experiencing this issue since November last year.

“TC Yasa, from that time we facing this water difficulty, when the water truck comes in the morning here just only turn they fill on top here, the rest here all the people don’t have the water.”

A truck was carting water in Sakoca yesterday, but residents claim it comes once in three days and doesn’t carry enough water to cater for hundreds of families in the area.

Samabula resident, Nemani Vakaliwaliwa, says they at times also face water cuts, but it is critical to store water at all times.

“Inconsistent water supply is an issue as well here. But we glad when there is no water supply, most family members have gone to work or all of us are asleep at night.”

WAF Chief Executive Barry Omundson had earlier said they don’t cause disruptions and most of is due to low water levels in their reservoirs.

There has been no response to questions sent to him yesterday.