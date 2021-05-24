Water cuts in large parts of Central Division

A large number of areas along the Lami to Nausori corridor are experiencing low to no water supply.

The Water Authority of Fiji says these areas are being affected due to low water production levels, and should store water for up to three days.

WAF has listed 42 streets, settlements and communities between Lami and Nausori which have been affected by the water supply disruption.

It says water carting trucks are on standby and can be requested in case of an emergency.

The disruption has been caused by low reservoir levels, and WAF says it has been trying since last night to restore supply.

Affected areas are:

Valelevu

Caqiri

Nawanawa,

Koka

Kinoya Road

Vasant Lal

Vesivesi

Yasiyasi

Low Pressure to No Water for elevated areas:

Makoi

Nepani

Nadawa

Ratu Dovi Road

Dibulu

Lokia

Davuilevu

Nakasi

Koronivia

CCC

Low pressure to No Water to elevated areas:

Nailuva

Delainavesi

Panaromic

Uduya Point

Waiqanake

Osonabukete

Beniveli

Upper Ragg Avenue

Mika Dreu Place

Pathik Crescent

Amputch Street

Mead Road

Princess Road

Samabula

Veisari

Low pressure to No Water to elevated areas:

Wrong Turn

Sakoca

Upper Khalsa

Tacirua Heights

Nagatugatu Residents next to Reservoir

Low pressure to No Water to elevated area:

Tamavua Koro

Upper Ragg

Deovji Sreet

Tacirua Bus