News

Water cuts in large parts of Central Division

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
December 5, 2021 12:35 pm

Water cuts in large parts of Central Division

A large number of areas along the Lami to Nausori corridor are experiencing low to no water supply.

The Water Authority of Fiji says these areas are being affected due to low water production levels, and should store water for up to three days.

Article continues after advertisement

WAF has listed 42 streets, settlements and communities between Lami and Nausori which have been affected by the water supply disruption.

It says water carting trucks are on standby and can be requested in case of an emergency.

The disruption has been caused by low reservoir levels, and WAF says it has been trying since last night to restore supply.

Affected areas are:
Valelevu
Caqiri
Nawanawa,
Koka
Kinoya Road
Vasant Lal
Vesivesi
Yasiyasi
Low Pressure to No Water for elevated areas:
Makoi
Nepani
Nadawa
Ratu Dovi Road
Dibulu
Lokia
Davuilevu
Nakasi
Koronivia
CCC
Low pressure to No Water to elevated areas:
Nailuva
Delainavesi
Panaromic
Uduya Point
Waiqanake
Osonabukete
Beniveli
Upper Ragg Avenue
Mika Dreu Place
Pathik Crescent
Amputch Street
Mead Road
Princess Road
Samabula
Veisari
Low pressure to No Water to elevated areas:
Wrong Turn
Sakoca
Upper Khalsa
Tacirua Heights
Nagatugatu Residents next to Reservoir
Low pressure to No Water to elevated area:
Tamavua Koro
Upper Ragg
Deovji Sreet
Tacirua Bus

 

