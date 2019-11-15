Water cuts affects Sakoca resident's Diwali preparation

It’s an upsetting Diwali this year for some Hindus as water disruptions have hindered preparations for the auspicious festival.

Residents of Sakoca area and some parts of Colo-i-Suva claimed they have been facing water cut issues for the past three days.

A resident in the area claims he has been calling the Water Authority of Fiji Office for several days but has had no response.

Veer Kumar expressed his frustration regarding the water cuts as it had a major impact on their Diwali preparation this year.

“During these difficult days every year I’m here for nearly seven years now these seven years, every Diwali these things happens and this is too much of it and we’re trying to take action through media we need some voice here.”

Kumar says water carting trucks that are servicing them do not bring enough water for a settlement of about 400 houses.

He also questioned the safety of the water being provided to them.

“Then how long will it be running plus this is the festive season was not washing the houses over here we are just using normal usage of the water nothing else then why are we not receiving water.”

FBC News has sent interview requests and queries to the Water Authority of Fiji on several occasions, however, there has been no response from them.

This has been the case for a while now.