News

Water cuts happen again a day after assurance

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 29, 2020 7:09 am

Fijians along some of the busiest areas in Suva have once again expressed disappointment about the issue of water cuts.

This comes only a day after the Water Authority of Fiji had taken out a release saying that water supply had been restored in certain areas but as of last night these places were again without water.

Many have also raised concerns about no water carting being made available despite WAF assuring people on Friday that carting will become a priority.

Article continues after advertisement

Last week the Health Minister had said he was concerned with the continuous water cuts as we fight against COVID-19.

We have sent questions to WAF and they are yet to reply.

