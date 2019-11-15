Water carting trucks on standby: WAF

The Water Authority of Fiji has put in place stringent measures to ensure they will meet demand from the public after TC Yasa.

With TC Yasa now anticipated to make landfall in parts of the country bringing with it heavy rain, the Authority says flooding may damage their assets such as raw water pumping stations.

Chief Operating Officer Seru Soderberg says they have started filling reservoirs and also acquired water carting trucks.

Article continues after advertisement

“Water carting trucks, we have access in the central division, we have access to over 20-water carting trucks and in the western division we also have access to over 20 water carting trucks and in the north around 10-water carting trucks. That’s the amount of water carting trucks we have access to in addition to the water carting trucks that WAF owns.”

The Authority advises the public to store water for rations to last five to seven days.

Soderberg says following TC Winston in 2016 there was damage to infrastructure and a similar situation could occur with TC Yasa.