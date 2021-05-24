Water carting service is outsourced

Water carting trucks should service areas that face water disruptions.

WAF Board Chair, Bhavesh Patel says customers should report the matter to WAF if trucks fail to service their areas.

Patel says the water carting service has been outsourced and efficiency is needed to benefit WAF customers.

“We hire the water cart truck owners to provide the services to WAF. If there is an intermittent water supply or there is a disruption in water in any given area, they are provided with a list and are supposed to go house by house and deliver the water. Customers have to be patient as the trucks have just a 5000 or 10,000 litre capacity, so obviously when they start delivering from one house to the other, they have to fill the trucks again and come back and deliver”.

Patel says water cart service is crucial to helping communities until the Viria Road projects come online next year.

Patel is also pleading with Fijians in affected areas to be patient.