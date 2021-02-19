Water bills in Fiji are affordable: Usamate

Water bills in Fiji are quite affordable in comparison to the work required to maintain efficient supply.

This is the statement by Infrastructure Minister, Jone Usamate as some residents continue to disregard warnings about connecting their water metres illegally.

Usamate says this is something Fijians need to consider as water bills incurred are way less than the Water Authority of Fiji’s recovery expenses.

“Even though it is cheap, the amount of money that WAF spends to get water to our homes is far less than the amount of money that WAF recovers from the money that is paid to them. Over and above that, we have people stealing water.”

He adds technical teams have been putting in the hard yards over the past few weeks to ensure clean drinking water is available in TC Ana and TC Yasa affected areas.

“The workers have been working constantly from TC Yasa to TC Ana they continue to do this. The focus is they’ve even worked beyond hours of work trying to ensure they restore water as quickly as possible.”

He is also urging residents to make use of the government’s subsidized water programmes and not to connect water meters illegally.