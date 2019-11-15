Water Authority works to fix burst main at Twomey Hospital

Water Authority is working to repair a burst main in front of the Twomey Hospital in Tamavua, along Princes Road.

In a statement the Authority says that the burst main has caused temporary water supply disruptions to areas close to the hospital.

The affected areas include, Tamavua Village, residents living along Princes Road, Navurevure Road, Latter-day Saints College, Wailoku Road, Naranji Street, FNU, Upper Cunningham, parts of Tacirua and Upper Ragg Avenue.

Water Authority says their ground teams are working around the clock to restore water supply.

The Authority advises customers residing in the areas above to use water wisely and to store water for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

Water carting trucks are on standby to service the affected areas during the temporary disruption period.