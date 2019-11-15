Water Authority encourages proper rubbish disposal

The Water Authority of Fiji is again urging Fijians to properly dispose of their rubbish.

This is after WAF teams attended to an overflowing manhole in Lautoka and found rubbish including plastic bottles that had clogged up the sewerage system.

WAF ground teams, responding to complaints by residents, cleared the blockage, which also included grass, and thoroughly flushed the system.

Article continues after advertisement

Chief Executive Barry Omundson says this is an ongoing issue that they are having to deal with, despite continual reminders, and they need people to stop throwing their rubbish wherever they please.

In this case, the residents went to the media to complain about the issue on the basis that it was caused by the Water Authority of Fiji when in fact the real cause was fellow residents who have chosen to dump their rubbish into our sewer systems thereby causing disruptions to other residents and environmental damage.

Omundson says careless littering is an extremely selfish act that affects the health and safety of entire communities and causes thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to the sewer and drainage systems.”

People are again being reminded not to dispose of their rubbish, especially plastics in their sinks, toilets or drains.