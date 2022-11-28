Wastewater network affected by FOG

WAF technical personnel at a blockage in Ratu Sukuna Road and found out that the cause was fat, oil and grease (FOG). [Source: WAF/ Facebook]

The Water Authority of Fiji says it is disappointing to note that the wastewater network is still negatively impacted by the disposal of unauthorized materials.

WAF says its technical team responded to a blockage in Ratu Sukuna Road and found out that the cause was fat, oil, and grease, also known as FOG.

The Authority states that when FOG is dumped into our sewer line, it forms large, thick grease balls that clog pipes resulting in sewer backups and spills.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: WAF/Facebook]

This harms the environment, affects wastewater flow, and leads to blockages and sewer overflows.

WAF is calling on members of the public to be responsible and not treat the sewer line as a rubbish bin.