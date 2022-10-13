Waste test for Tamavua-i-wai River

The Suva Harbour Foundation is turning its clean-up operations to rivers that lead to the harbour.

Foundation Project Coordinator, Bill Lockwood, says the initial focus was on the pollution in the harbour, including waste and derelict ships.

Now the non-profit organization has launched a pilot project in Tamavua-i-wai River, with testing to be done to see how much waste is being leaked into Suva Harbour.

Article continues after advertisement

“There’s going to be 22 samples. We want to take those samples and tell the communities and villages that live and rely on Tamavua-i-wai River of the findings. If there is going to be human waste found in the samples, agricultural waste and chemicals from farmers, household waste, we want to talk about that to the families and communities concerned.”



Foundation Project Coordinator, Bill Lockwood.

Lockwood says given that a lot of communities rely on the Suva Harbour and Tamavua-I-Wai River for their livelihoods, it is only right that something be done about the pollution there.

He adds similar tests will be conducted in other rivers that lead to the Suva Harbour in the near future.