Waste recyclers provide training during cleanup campaign

Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited affirms that there would be no need for clean-up campaigns if we all took personal responsibility when it comes to waste management and recycling.

Yesterday, Waste Recyclers and Pacific Recycling Foundation provided training and logistical support during a clean-up campaign in Nausori

Waste Recyclers Chief Executive Amitesh Deo says the team gave information to the volunteers regarding recyclables and the need to segregate waste materials.

He states that while they are grateful to volunteers for their commitment to this drive, there is a need for us to slowly move away from the idea of clean-up campaigns because it breeds the very behavior they are trying to change.

Deo adds that clean-up campaigns give people a false sense that somebody else will pick up their trash.

Over 300kg of recyclables were collected during this exercise.