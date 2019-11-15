Waste management is an essential service

Taking care of the environment is a shared responsibility.

Local government minister Premila Kumar while speaking at a foreshore clean-up campaign in Suva yesterday highlighted that everyone, right from the government to the private sector needs to be part of this.

Kumar says we have to treat waste management as an essential service.

“We don’t treat waste management as an essential service. It is an essential service and this attitude needs to be changed.”

Kumar added that there also needs to be a drastic change in the mindset in the way we manage waste in the country.

Meanwhile the foreshore clean-up yesterday was organized by Rotary International in partnership with the Suva City Council.