Waste Management is an essential service: Kumar

The Suva City Council spends $2.28m on solid waste management annually while ratepayers only pay a levy of $328,000.

This was highlighted by Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar while speaking at a clean-up campaign at the Suva Foreshore over the weekend.

Kumar says the amount paid by ratepayers doesn’t even cover the gate fee that the SCC pays at the Naboro Landfill.

The Minister says because waste management is so underpriced, people continue to throw rubbish carelessly as it does not affect their pockets.

“Now we always say that electricity, water, internet are essential services. Unfortunately, we don’t treat waste management as an essential service although it is an essential service. We treat waste as waste- “it’s not mine its someone else’s take it away from me”- Now that attitude needs to be changed and the only way we can change this attitude is by putting a price, a cost on the waste collection.”

Kumar has urged that stakeholders come together to address the issue of waste management in Fiji.