Waste exceeds Naboro landfill capacity

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 22, 2021 4:31 pm

Waste from the Central Division has exceeded the annual ninety-thousand tonne capacity of the Naboro landfill since 2017.

Speaking in parliament, Environment Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy highlighted this is a clear reflection of the growth and consumption in the economy.

Dr Reddy said this is also an indication that people are still not concerned about reducing or recycling waste.

“The waste generated by us humans has a great detrimental effect to the environment. We are generating far too much waste which cannot be dealt with sustainably. Increasingly waste that is not biodegradable is fast filling our oceans and landfills.”

An average Fijian produces point-seven-kilograms of waste per day.

