Waste disposal problems for SCC

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 27, 2021 3:59 pm

The Suva City Council is facing challenges in the disposal and transportation of waste to the Naboro Landfill because of the lockdown.

Suva is in the containment area which started from the Tamavua-I-Wai Bridge and Special Administrator’s Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua says they’ve been having daily briefings with the Police to find solutions to this issue.

Tikoduadua says they are seeking assistance from the Police on how best they can carry out their work without posing any health risk.

“For our garbage trucks to go across this checkpoint, they need clearance. That is one of the challenges that we discussed with Police to ensure we are given access despite all that while we also strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.”

Tikoduadua says they will continue to work with police to ensure they carry out their duty without risking exposure to COVID-19.

