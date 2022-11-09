Waste disposal contributes to flooding

Poor waste disposal has contributed to flooding in many low-lying and flood-prone areas in Fiji during the cyclone season.

This is according to the National Disaster Management Office.

A week-long clean-up campaign is being held this week.

As host for the National Disaster Awareness Week 2022, this initiative will target six sites within the Central Division.

The areas are Wailea in Suva, Nadonumai in Lami, Navua Town, Waidamudamu in Nakasi, Naduru Road in Nausori, and Korovou Town in Tailevu.

Fiji’s Tropical cyclone season is from November to April.