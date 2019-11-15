Waste collection services for Nasinu outsourced

The Nasinu Town Council has outsourced its waste collection services to the Suva City Council under a new agreement.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says the agreement will enable Nasinu residents, businesses and informal settlements to receive regular and efficient services.

Nasinu residents have often complained about the garbage collection services provided by the Town Council.

Kumar says residents and businesses of Nasinu will receive the same high level of services as the Suva ratepayers.

“I want to emphasize that kitchen waste will be collected three days a week. Green waste will be collected once a month and hard waste, what we call white goods will be collected every quarter. So the collection services is very similar to what Suva City Council does and there is no difference in that.”

The government is subsidizing $1.6m towards these services and the will be paid by the Nasinu ratepayers.