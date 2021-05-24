Home

WASH Project continues

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
March 24, 2022 3:30 pm

The Water for Women Fund pilot project is currently being executed by Habitat for Humanity Fiji in collaboration with the Joint Monitoring Program by WHO and UNICEF to upgrade water, sanitation and hygiene in formal and informal communities.

Habitat for Humanity’s Monitoring and Evaluation Officer Viliame Baleinasuva, says they are carrying out a pilot project on six primary schools in Ra, two from Ba, and a few schools in Yasawa.

The project focuses on connecting communities to schools’ training as well as infrastructure development to support the WASH needs of these communities and schools.

These schools have been installed with WASH facilities, a menstrual facility for girls and a compost toilet for schools that face water issues.

“We conduct wash training so that they can take that learning and once we have installed that infrastructure in their communities, having those wash knowledge with them is really critical so that they know how to use those facilities that we have developed.”

They aim to reach out to communities once they are done with schools.

 

