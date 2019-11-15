Wasai Bridge to partially close for repair

The Fiji Roads Authority will be conducting bridge deck repair on the Wasai Bridge along the King’s Road in Tavua on the 17th of this month.

The Authority is advising members of the public that the bridge will be partially closed from Monday and will fully open on the 26th of October.

There will be a restriction of heavy vehicles passing through the site during the curing phases which will be from 28th to the 31st August and 25th to the 28th of next month.

FRA is calling on the travelling public and stakeholders to adhere to the traffic management setup during the duration of repair works.