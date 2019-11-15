Wasai Bridge in Tavua to close for repairs

The Wasai Bridge along Kings Road in Tavua will be closed to vehicles over 3000kg per axel from 10pm Thursday 8th October to 4am Monday 12th.

The bridge has been partially closed from 10th August this year for bridge deck repairs and is expected to be fully open by 30th October.

The travelling public and stakeholders are advised to adhere to the traffic management setup during the duration of repair works until it is fully reopened to traffic.