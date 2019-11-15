Home

Wasai Bridge closed to heavy vehicles

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 7, 2020 10:00 am
The Wasai Bridge along the Kings Road in Tavua will be closed to vehicles over 3000 kg per axle. [Source: FRA]

The Wasai Bridge along the Kings Road in Tavua will be closed to vehicles over 3000 kg per axle.

The Fiji Roads Authority confirms the road will be closed from tomorrow to Monday the 12th.

FRA has advised that the travelling public and stakeholders are advised to adhere to the traffic management setup during the duration of repair works until it is fully reopened to traffic.

Due to deck repairs, the bridge will open on  30th of October.

