Warid refuses to respond to questions on racist statement

The People’s Alliance provisional candidate, Liliana Warid is still refusing to respond to FBC News questions about her racist statement against Indo-Fijians.

After promising for two days to make a statement on the issue, Warid’s party, The People’s Alliance decided it wouldn’t take a stand on the issue.

Instead the party’s Director of Communications, Samisoni Pareti said Liliana Warid is free to defend her position.

Article continues after advertisement

When FBC News contacted Warid yesterday, she responded by saying that she will “leave it be”.

We are still trying to get a comment from The Fiji Times Editor, Fred Wesley about Warid’s claims on social media that the newspaper refused to print her article because it had racial overtones.

FBC News was also unsuccessful in getting comments from PAP leader Sitiveni Rabuka, who is away in the United States.

But the party posted an official post of Rabuka saying The People’s Alliance stands for the rights and progress of all Fijians.

He says the party is bound by its constitution to seek a united and prosperous nation and that it is now time for Fijians to reach across the barriers that have separated them.

Meanwhile, Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says he is looking into the racist comments made by Warid and will respond soon, if necessary.

The controversial statement refers to the word “visitors”, used describe to Indo-Fijians.

This is in relation to her post in which she claims that the indigenous people of Fiji are being marginalized.

Warid claims in the article that the i-Taukei are being left behind.

She goes on to pen that “one should imagine visitors who have travelled some distance, and you welcome them into your home and they are not going back anytime soon. They are hard workers. You learn a lot from each other, share food, and become friends. However, there are still distinctive differences between you and your friends such as physical makeup, religious beliefs, culture, and traditions. Over time, you find that by no fault of theirs, life has become extremely hard for you, but your friends appear to be thriving while you continue to struggle. This is a picture of where we are today in Fiji.”