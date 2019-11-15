Waqavuka Financing is public knowledge: AG

Full details about Fiji Airways and Waqavuka Financing Limited has already been provided to parliament and documents have been made public.

Speaking during a Fiji Airways media conference, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says it is concerning that politicians and media outlets are spreading false claims about Fiji Airways with no understanding of how the aviation industry works.

Sayed-Khaiyum stresses that details about Waqavuka Financing Limited is public knowledge.

“We have repeatedly, repeatedly provided information in parliament. In fact I had an entire ministerial statement on Waqavuka Financing Limited and some of you media organizations choose not to run it. This information is available in the public space and the parliamentary level but people have chosen not to run with it or be ignorant about it. All these issues that are coming up now people are looking for political mileage.”

Sayed-Khaiyum claims that issues relating to Fiji Airways which can be clarified from its headquarters, are being highly politicized.

The Minister for Economy again stressed that Fiji Airways was punching above its weight and competing with bigger airlines.

“we as the largest shareholder were deeply concerned that the second largest shareholder which is Qantas was actually competing with the very company which holds at least 46% of the shares and its actually unheard of and an airline which is far bigger, far deeper pockets and has a much bigger network around the world yet despite that Fiji Airways was able to compete with them and recovery from a project $100m loss and return a profit.”

Sayed-Khaiyum also revealed that for the first time, the Asian Development Bank will be lending $US50m to an airline, Fiji Airways.