Waqavonovono is irrelevant: Bulitavu

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
October 23, 2021 4:40 pm

Social Democratic Liberal Party Youth, Pita Waqavonovono, has also called on SODELPA Member of Parliament Mosese Bulitavu to resign.

Waqavonovono put up the statement following Bulitavu’s vote for FijiFirst Presidential nominee Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

The SODELPA stalwart says Bulitavu has lost the plot and will vote against the Party that put him into prominence and parliament.

Article continues after advertisement

In response, Bulitavu says Waqavonovono has no grounds to be telling him to resign.

“He is nowhere to be seen in the political scene right now nor has he contested any elections to have any political mandate. My advice to Pita is to try and run for elections and try and get some balls to get a seat in parliament rather than to be acting like a political advocate trying to show that he is somebody.”

Bulitavu stands his ground and says he voted for Ratu Wiliame Katonivere for President as there was no party directive on whom to vote for.

He has however refused to comment on fellow MP Niko Nawaikula who says Bulitavu should not follow his chief if his chief is in the wrong.

