Waqanika suprised to learn she will be MP

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
December 8, 2020 7:23 am

SODELDA candidate Tanya Waqanika says she wasn’t expecting to enter parliament this soon.

Speaking to FBC News, Waqanika says it’s a lot to digest and as of now she is still running her legal practice.

She says to become an MP as a replacement to Sitoveni Rabuka is even more of a surprise and that she respects his wishes.

Waqanika is next in line to become an MP after Rabuka’s resignation left a SODELPA seat vacant.

