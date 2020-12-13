Waqanika suprised to learn she will be MP

SODELDA candidate Tanya Waqanika says she wasn’t expecting to enter parliament this soon.

Speaking to FBC News, Waqanika says it’s a lot to digest and as of now she is still running her legal practice.

She says to become an MP as a replacement to Sitoveni Rabuka is even more of a surprise and that she respects his wishes.

Waqanika is next in line to become an MP after Rabuka’s resignation left a SODELPA seat vacant.