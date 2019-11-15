Waqanika likely to fill vacant Opposition seat

Social Democratic Liberal Party candidate Tanya Waqanika is likely to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant by the resignation of Opposition Leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

Electoral Commission Chair Suresh Chandra says they are currently working on the vacant position in parliament, but it is likely to be filled by SODELPA member Tanya Waqanika.

Chandra confirms in a statement this afternoon that the Commission has received notification of the vacancy of a seat in parliament occupied by Rabuka.

This was delivered from the Office of the Speaker of Parliament.

Chandra says once the processes are complete, parliament will then be notified accordingly.

He also confirms Commission at 4.30 this afternoon was informed by FijiFirst of the resignation of government MP Vijendra Prakash.

Chandra says the Commission will also begin the process to fill this vacancy once it receives notification from Speaker of Parliament.

FijiFirst candidate Viren Lal is likely to fill this seat.