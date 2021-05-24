Waqainabete challenges medical interns

Medical Interns at the Labasa Hospital have been told to give their best and prove their service to the people.

Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete met with the interns as his tour continue in the Northern Division.

Dr. Waqainabete told them that they must formulate good habits and try to understand the needs of others.

“I encourage you that during this time of internship to score your A. If you’re like me, who scored a C or 1Bplus on your final exam, I encourage you to score your A. Your internship here will determine your future because this is the seedling process. We will now know who really will become a good doctor.”

The Minister told the student to interact as much as possible with those in the field and try to score their best grades.