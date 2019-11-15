Waqabaca retires after over 20 years of service

The first female officer appointed as the Officer in Charge of the Criminal Office has retired.

Former Assistant Superintendent of Police Ana Waqabaca was accorded a special treat at the Police Forensics Unit in Nasova following years of sacrifices and hard work.

The mother of two who held the rank of an Inspector for nine years was promoted to Assistant Superintendent as Manager Forensics from 2018 until her retirement.

Originally from Tunuloa in Cakaudrouve, the former ASP was first posted to Totogo Police Station in 1987 following recruitment and remained serving in the Criminal Records Office until 1990.

She was one of the three officers certified Fingerprint Experts for the organization during her tenure and began her training as a fingerprint technician in 1994.

During her years of service, Waqabaca was also awarded the Republic Service Medal, Long Services medal, and the Fiji Police medal.

According to her, retirement is a celebration of old memories and new beginnings, something that she shares after spending twenty-two years in the Force.