Wang meets PIF Secretary General

Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi (from left), PIF Secretary General, Henry Puna.

The Chinese Foreign Minister is currently in a closed door meeting with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat.

Wang Yi was well received by PIF Secretary General Henry Puna this afternoon in his first official engagement.

The media was only allowed to capture snippets of the two leaders meeting outside and the first couple of minutes of the meeting.

PIF Secretary General, Henry Puna while welcoming Wang highlighted that China is a long standing, important development partner of the Pacific region.

Puna adds recognizing this, they are keen to build on and strengthen this partnership to progress our Forum Leaders regional priorities.

Puna hinted the discussions will focus on climate change action and COVID-19 economic recovery.

He stressed that Forum Leaders have identified that climate change has the single greatest threat facing our Blue Pacific Region.

“Action to keep our emissions below 1.5 degrees is absolutely vital for the future, prosperity, survival and well-being of our nation. We welcome China’s climate change commitments and as we look forward to the Conference in Egypt we call on all our international partners to submit enhanced Nationally Determined Contributions in line with the 1.5 degrees pathway and net zero by 2050.”

The local and overseas media were being given limited opportunity to cover the meeting.