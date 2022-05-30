Wang meets Pacific Islands leaders

[Source: Facebook/ Fijian Government]

Chinese Minister for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi is currently holding a virtual meeting with the leaders of the Pacific Island Forum member countries.

Wang earlier held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, following which certain documents were signed between Chinese delegates and senior civil servants from the Fijian government.

The Chinese Foreign Minister also paid a courtesy call to President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

President Katonivere acknowledged Wang’s second visit to Fiji and wished him a fruitful outcome from his meetings.