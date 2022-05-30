Wang continues Fiji tour today

The Chinese Foreign Minister continues his bi-lateral tour of Fiji today.

The only official event on the agenda released to the media is Wang Yi holding a joint press statement with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama this afternoon.

The meeting yesterday with the Pacific Island Forum Secretary General focused mostly on climate change.

Yi’s delegation has been on a marathon tour of the Pacific Island countries, visiting the Solomon Islands, Samoa, and Kiribati before flying over to Fiji.

He is expected to visit eight islands countries.

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Henry Puna, highlighted the three immediate needs of the Pacific.

These include climate change action, COVID-19 economic recovery, and the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

The 2050 Strategy has been developed by the 18 members of the Forum to chart the course for the next three decades.

Puna says this will respond to and guide the island nations’ collective efforts to address the current challenges.

Puna invited greater engagement with China to learn from and connect with its economic innovation, education, trade, and business development opportunities.

Yi stated that they are proud of the China-Pacific relations that were established prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.